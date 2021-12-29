Makati court junks drug case vs. Kerwin Espinosa

MANILA - A Makati court junked one of the government's cases against alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa for failing to prove with sufficient evidence his alleged conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

Guevarra says Espinosa “not off the hook yet” as he has other drug cases in Manila and Albuera, Leyte.



Says law enforcers are also on the lookout for “indicted drug lord” Peter Lim. — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) December 29, 2021

In granting Espinosa's demurrer to evidence, Makati RTC Branch 64 Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos said the statements of government's sole witness Marcelo Adorco were inadmissible because they were taken without the presence of a lawyer and were self-discriminatory. Adorco had also admitted to making inconsistencies in his statements.

A Department of Justice panel of prosecutors indicted Espinosa of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading back in August over his alleged illegal drug activities spanning various cities before he was arrested in 2016. Ten other people, including Adorco, were also indicted.

"I’m saddened by this development," said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra in reaction to the development. "But I have directed the Prosecutor General to exhaust all legal remedies, foremost of which is to file a motion for reconsideration with the trial court."

"Kerwin Espinosa is not off the hook yet; I understand that he is still facing an unfinished case before RTC-Manila and another drug case in Albuera, Leyte."

Guevarra added that law enforcers were also on the lookout for suspected drug lord Peter Lim.

RELATED ARTICLE

Watch more on iWantTFC

- With report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News