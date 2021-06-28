DOJ's Guevarra: Immigration record shows Peter Lim last travelled abroad in 2017

MANILA — Amid speculations of his whereabouts, the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said that based on Bureau of Immigration (BI) records, suspected drug lord Peter Lim has not left the country since 2017.

"Per BI records, there is no record of departure by PETER GO LIM. His last recorded foreign travel was in 2017," Guevarra said.

Lim’s Philippine passport also expired in 2019, he added.

However, the Guevarra noted that the Philippines "has a very extensive coastline" and "known backdoors" making it easier to escape.

"We cannot really be sure. Our country has a very extensive coastline. There are known backdoors in our southern borders."

The Justice chief issued the statement after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Lim could have already left the Philippines.

"Iyong isa pang hinahanap natin si Peter Lim. Nawawala na rin ito at ang tingin natin, nakalabas ng country," Año said in an interview on Teleradyo.

The Justice department earlier indicted Lim for conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading, along with self-confessed "shabu" distributor Kerwin Espinosa, Marcelo Adorco, and Ruel Malindangan.

The government has since put a P500,000 bounty for his arrest in 2018.

The DOJ had accused Lim of supplying at least 90-kilos of shabu to the so-called Espinosa drug group in Regions 7 and 8 in 2013 and 2015. Separate drug transactions also allegedly took place, with an unspecified volume of shabu, in 2014.

President Rodrigo Duterte, whose flagship domestic policy is a subject of a possible investigation by the International Criminal Court prosecutor, told Lim in 2019 “never surrender to me alive.”

— With reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News