MANILA - The Manila Zoo might waive entrance fees to the park for the entire month of January 2022, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Tuesday.

“While gusto namin na mag-enjoy kayo, ayoko naman kayong pagastusin,” Domagoso told reporters.

(While we want you to enjoy, I don’t want you to spend money.)

“Kailangan kong unawain yung tao, walang chape (pera) kasi mahirap ang buhay,” he said.

(I need to take into consideration that people do not have money because life is hard.)

The Manila Zoo, set to open next month, is expected to hike its entrance fees to P200 for non-Manila residents, and P100 for residents of the capital city.

“I want to meet you half way. I want to give you hope, I want you to be given a new environment tapos wag ka na tumosgas (without having to spend),” the mayor said.

On December 30, Manila Zoo will be open for a preview exclusive to construction workers who helped rehabilitate Southeast Asia’s older zoo.

That is when the local government will assess the maximum carrying capacity of the zoo considering health safety protocols to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19, Domagoso said.

“Give us 48 hours after December 30 then we will make a public announcement come before or on January 1 kung ilan ang kailangan namin i-accommodate (on how many we can accommodate),” he said.

“Sisiguraduhin ko sa inyo na uunawain pa rin namin kayo,” he said.

(I assure you that we will try to be understanding.)

The Manila City government spent P1.8 billion to make the decades-old zoo more "child-friendly" and modern.

Among the improvements are bigger enclosures for animals, a butterfly garden, and the zoo’s own sewage treatment plant.

In early 2019, the national government ordered the temporary closure of Manila Zoo after authorities found that waste water from the menagerie was being dumped directly to the Manila Bay.

