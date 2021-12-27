Manila Zoo prepares for Dec 30 soft opening

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Zoo to reopen for workers and family on December 30 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2021 02:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A zookeeper interacts with Mali the Elephant while rehabilitation works continue at the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden along Adriatico Street in Manila on Monday. The zoo, which was closed to public on 2019, will have its soft opening on December 30 for the facility’s 1,300 workers and their family members. Read More: Manila Zoo Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden Manila Mali Manila Zoo rehabilitation travel tourism Manila tourist sites Mali the Elephant /news/12/27/21/ina-patay-nang-paluin-sa-ulo-ng-anak-sa-albay/sports/12/27/21/nba-third-quarter-outburst-delivers-grizzlies-past-kings/business/12/27/21/solar-philippines-begins-construction-of-nueva-ecija-plant/news/12/27/21/ka-leody-no-comment-after-christmas-photo-draws-flak/entertainment/12/27/21/gal-gadot-marks-1st-anniversary-of-ww84