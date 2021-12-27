Manila Zoo prepares for Dec 30 soft opening

MULTIMEDIA

Manila Zoo to reopen for workers and family on December 30

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A zookeeper interacts with Mali the Elephant while rehabilitation works continue at the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden along Adriatico Street in Manila on Monday. The zoo, which was closed to public on 2019, will have its soft opening on December 30 for the facility’s 1,300 workers and their family members.