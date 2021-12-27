Visual artists may get free entrance to Manila Zoo

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday said he is considering to give visual artists free entrance tickets to the newly renovated Manila Zoo.

The plan has yet to be finalized, but several areas in the new Manila Zoo are designed for artists and their craft, the mayor told reporters on the sidelines of his weekly flag ceremony.

"Kapag artists, baka ilibre natin para may tirador doon," he said.

(We are considering to give artists free passes so that they can do their craft there.)

"I have positioned some areas there para ma-express nila sarili nila (so they can express themselves) for the visual arts," he said.

Domagoso was referring to Manila Zoo's new botanical garden, an open space ladened with grass and foliage, with the view of a man-made lake and other zoo amenities.

"The place is a good space para sa ating mga lolo't lola, mga apo, plus yung mga artists, visual artists," he said.

(The place is good for grandparents, children, plus artists.)

"Lalagyan din natin ng pink flamingos yung lake," he said.

(We will also put some pink flamingos on the lake.)

The new Manila Zoo, which underwent a P1.8-billion facelift for 2 years, is set to reopen in early 2022.

