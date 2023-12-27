MANILA — San Jose del Monte, Bulacan Rep. Florida Robes has filed a bill that seeks to remove the anti-political dynasty provision in the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015.

House Bill 9273 seeks to delete the prohibition against SK candidates who have a relative within the second civil degree who are incumbent elected regional, provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officials in the locality where the candidate wants to be elected.

"Unfortunately, the aforesaid provision is discriminatory and prejudicial against well abled SK candidates who possess leadership qualities and are distinctively competent in the formulation and implementation of youth programs merely because of their family lineages," Robes said in her explanatory note.

The same bill seeks to amend the form used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for filing certificates of candidacy to remove the need for the declaration of the candidate that no such relative exists.

If approved, the amendment will be implemented in the next SK election in 2026 or any date that the Comelec would set in case of postponement.

The 1987 Constitution bans political dynasties but Congress has not passed an implementing law until the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act was passed. It only covers the SK system.