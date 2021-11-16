Home  >  Spotlight

Analysts: #Halalan2022 have shown political dynasties, not parties, rule in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2021 10:54 PM

Changes in alliances and substitution of candidates in national positions have proven political dynasties, not parties, are dominating Philippine politics. That's the observation of political experts who are calling for electoral reforms. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2021
