China insists PH initiating provocations in West PH Sea

A handout frame grab photo from a video made available by the Philippine’s Armed Forces shows a Chinese coast guard ship with bow number 5203 after bumping a Philippine’s Armed Forces supply boat as they approach Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea on October 22, 2023. Armed Forces of the Philippines handout, via EPA-EFE

MANILA -- The continuing tensions over the disputed West Philippine Sea should be blamed on the Philippines' change of "policy and position," according to a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry.

In a media interview, Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that “for months, the Philippines has been making provocations on Ren’ai Jiao and other issues and drawing forces outside the region into those issues.”

Ren’ai Jiao is the Chinese name for Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal.

"The recent developments involving China and the Philippines in the South China Sea are caused by the Philippines’ change of policy and position, refusing to honor its commitment, violation of the international law and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and deliberate infringement of China’s sovereignty and provocations," said Mao.

"The responsibility lies with the Philippines. China will resolutely protect its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests."

China and the Philippines have been pointing fingers at each other over recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese state media recently claimed that the Philippines is repeatedly infringing on China's territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information, and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.

In a televised briefing Tuesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar reiterated that the Philippines continuously abides by international law, as he pointed out that it is China who is conducting dangerous actions in the West Philippine Sea that have repeatedly placed seafarers lives in danger.

Despite the incidents, Mao insists that “China’s door of dialogue remains open” and that the Chinese government is “ready to work with the Philippines to properly handle maritime issues through negotiation and consultation.”

China is hoping “the Philippines will stop pursuing the wrong course at once," Mao also said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has given no response or statement so far.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has sought to improve ties with traditional ally Washington and push back against Chinese actions in the South China Sea. - From a report from Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News; With Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News, and Agence France-Presse.

