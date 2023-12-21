Home  >  News

Marcos: PH to boost alliances to defend sovereignty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2023 11:22 PM

China has demanded that the Philippines change its course in dealing with their row over the West Philippine Sea. 

But President Marcos Jr. said the Philippines would still boost its alliances to help defend its territorial sovereignty. 

—The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2023
