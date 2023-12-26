AFP denies Manila provoking Beijing in West Philippine Sea

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel used water cannons at the Philippine Coast Guard's boats conducting a resupply mission on August 5, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/File

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday denied accusations that the Philippines is provoking China in the West Philippine Sea.

This is amid claims by the Chinese state media that the country is repeatedly infringing on China's territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information, and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.



In a televised briefing, AFP Spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar reiterated that the Philippines continuously abides by international law, as he pointed out that it is China who is conducting dangerous actions in the West Philippine Sea that have repeatedly placed seafarers lives in danger.



“Hindi po tayo nagsisimula ng gulo, tayo ay sumusunod sa international law at tayo ay ini-implement ang ating domestic law. Ibig sabihin, hanggang saan ba ang ating territorial waters, hanggang saan ang ating exclusive economic zone, na kung saan meron tayong sovereign rights at jurisdiction,” Aguilar said.



“Sinusunod natin ang batas, hindi tayo nagsasagawa ng mga activities na naglalagay sa panganib sa ibang naglalayag, tulad ng kanilang ginagawa. Nagko-conduct sila ng shadowing, nagko-conduct ng mga dangerous maneuvers, gumagamit pa sila ng water cannons, at nagre-resulta pa sa collision at sea. So lahat ng mga violations, sila ang may kagagawan.”



China's Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, earlier claimed in a commentary Monday that the Philippines has relied on U.S. support to continually provoke China, pointing out that such "extremely dangerous" behavior is seriously harming the peace and stability in the region.



Aguilar, however, pointed out that many countries continue to support the Philippines in the maritime dispute as they acknowledge that the country’s position West Philippine Sea is valid.



“Ngayon po sa ating pag-aalyansa sa ibang bansa, ito ay dahil alam ng ibang bansa na tama ang ating pinaglalaban, at ito po ay para sa pagpapalakas sa isang international law, na ang tawag ay UNCLOS dahil this is the only way to peacefully resolve maritime disputes,” he said.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands near the shores of its neighbors, and has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.

It deploys boats to patrol the busy waterway and has built artificial islands that it has militarized to reinforce its claims.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has sought to improve ties with traditional ally Washington and push back against Chinese actions in the South China Sea.

-- With Agence France-Presse.