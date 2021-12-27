US gives additional P50 million more for Odette victims

MANILA — The United States will provide an additional P50 million relief assistance for victims of Typhoon Odette, more than a week after the powerful tropical cyclone battered several regions in the Philippines.

The aid, which will be released through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide logistics support to transfer humanitarian workers and relief supplies to communities devastated by Odette, the US Embassy in Manila said.

According to the embassy, the US has given P60 million worth of aid in total for the typhoon's victims.

Countries and international communities earlier pledged to help the Philippines after Odette caused widespread devastation in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Odette has left at least 378 dead, dozens missing, and hundreds injured, according to government tally. More than 600,000 people were displaced while damage to infrastructure was estimated at least P2.5 billion, and crop losses were pegged at P1.15 billion.

International aid groups say a "major humanitarian crisis" is unfolding in the central and southern Philippines amid reports of water and food shortages, power outages and looting after Odette's onslaught.

