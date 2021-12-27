Watch more on iWantTFC

Power will soon be restored in Cebu City as early as the first week of January, just in time for Sinulog, Mayor Michael Rama said Monday.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Rama said they were initially told that power will only be restored by the end of January. He said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi urged the power supplier, linemen and other electric cooperatives to speed up the restoration of power in areas affected by Typhoon Odette.

"Now with everybody coming in...first week of January before Sinulog we will be able to have ilaw sa tanan ng mga lugar dito sa Cebu City. In all likelihood that should also include the province," he said.

Power restoration is important, he said, as it also affects water supply in the city.

The National Electrification Administration earlier said the damage dealt by Typhoon Odette to electric cooperatives across Visayas, Mindanao, and MIMAROPA is at least P300 million.

Visayan Electric earlier said they were able to energize 64,115 out of the 474,182 affected customers, and restored 251 or 46.1% out of the 544 power line segments, within its franchise area.

Communication lines have been restored in Cebu City, the mayor said.

Oil companies will continue to supply petroleum in the area, he said.