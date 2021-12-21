Village officials aid motorists in passing underneath an electric post topped by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on December 17, 2021. Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The National Electrification Administration said Tuesday the damage dealt by Typhoon Odette to electric cooperatives across Visayas, Mindanao, and MIMAROPA is at least P300 million.

This figure still doesn’t include other areas where communications are down or are unreachable due to damaged infrastructure, NEA said.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines shared it still has several transmission lines that are down in Leyte-Samar, Cebu, Bohol, Negros, and CARAGA as of 8 a.m. December 21.

Some of these lines will only be repaired by December 25th, including lines in Leyte-Samar and CARAGA.

Others will not be repaired until December 31, including three lines servicing Bohol, and lines in Leyte-Samar, and Negros.

NEA said there are areas that definitely won’t have power by the end of the year, including Bohol, Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands, which were among the worst hit by the storm.

Gasoline stations and other supply chain infrastructure were also damaged in typhoon hit areas. Out of 26 fuel import terminals being monitored by the DOE, 2 import terminals are not operating, and it may take 2 months to assess and repair. Only 24 import terminals remain fully operational.

Out of 49 fuel depots in the affected regions, 46 are operational while 3 are not. But the DOE said these can be repaired in a shorter period, and can be reassessed by next week.

All of the 24 LPG refilling plants in the areas hit remain operational.

The damage to the gas station network of the regions varied per area.

In MIMAROPA, 131 out of 133 gas stations are operational, with 2 out of commission in Puerto Princessa.

In Western Visayas, 76 out of the 96 gas stations monitored are operational, while 20 remain closed. The closed stations are located in Bacolod, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Capiz, and Aklan.

In Central Visayas, out of 602 monitored gas stations, 398 are fully functional while 204 are closed.

In Eastern Visayas, 184 out of 208 monitored gas stations are operational while 24 are closed. Most of the shuttered stations are in Southern Leyte.

In Northern Mindanao 287 out of the 288 monitored gasoline stations are operational.

In CARAGA 146 out of the 157 monitored gas stations are operational, with 11 closed. The 11 closed gasoline stations are located in Surigao City.

The DOE said there is sufficient fuel supply so there is no need to panic or hoard. The agency said it will be working to get the gasoline station networks of typhoon-hit areas up and running at full capacity as soon as possible.

The DOE also noted that no major power generation assets or power plants were damaged by Odette, and it is only waiting for the transmission and distribution systems to be operational before energizing the areas once more.

