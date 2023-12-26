5 days before deadline, gov’t firm: No extension for PUV consolidation

Members of the transport group MANIBELA stage a protest in Caloocan City on December 18, 2023, ahead of the franchise consolidation deadline required under the government's PUV Modernization Program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA — The government remains firm in its stand not to extend the deadline for the consolidation of operators to comply with the jeepney modernization program.



Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan on Tuesday said there will be no more extension beyond the December 31 due date, despite appeals from drivers and operators to give them more time to comply with the policy.



However, many jeepney drivers and operators remain hesitant to join a cooperative or corporation.



Under a cooperative, an operator will lose ownership of his unit as this will now form part of the asset of the group that formed the juridical entity.

A driver interviewed by ABS-CBN said his job as a driver is now hanging in the balance, 3 days before the last office day of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for this year.



Another driver and jeepney operator, meanwhile, said he is not willing to give up ownership of his unit which he bought for P90,000.

HOPE AND APPEAL



Transport group Piston remains hopeful that a temporary restraining order [TRO] will be issued by the Supreme Court after it brought the issue to the highest court.



Manibela, on the other hand, appealed for compassion from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the plight of drivers and operators who will lose their livelihood once the LTFRB suspends their operation come January 2024.



Manibela said there are still around 40,000 traditional jeepney units that have yet to join the consolidation.



When asked about the veracity of the figure, the Department of Transportation said they cannot yet dispute it, pending the LTFRB updating its record.



But the DOTr said the LTFRB will issue special permits to plug the expected shortage of jeepneys in several routes in Metro Manila.



Dispatching buses will be an option to ferry more passengers who are going to be affected by the shortage of traditional jeepneys, in case the impasse between Manibela/Piston and LTFRB is not resolved, the transport department said.

