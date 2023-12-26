Members of the transport group Manibela stage a protest in Caloocan City on Dec. 18, 2023, ahead of the franchise consolidation deadline required under the government's PUV Modernization Program. The group is protesting the deadline at the end of the year for the consolidation of jeepney operators into cooperatives, as part of the modernization program that would put a large number of jeepneys out of commission if their franchise is not renewed. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transport group Manibela on Tuesday called on passengers to join a protest against the PUV modernization program's franchise consolidation requirement, which they said could take thousands of traditional jeepneys off the roads by January.

The PUV modernization program requires jeepney operators to consolidate individual franchises into a single franchise under a cooperative or corporation by December 31, 2023. Failure to do so could revoke their permits to operate, authorities earlier said.

Manibela estimates that around 40,000 jeepneys have yet to comply with the requirement.

"Malaki pa rin po ang kawalan nito na masasakyan ng ating mga kababayan," the group's leader, Mar Valbuena, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

He said they have yet to receive any feedback from authorities on their bid to move the deadline, leaving drivers no other choice but to wait for the Supreme Court to act on their petition to block the franchise consolidation.

"Hindi po kami nawawalan ng pag-asa… Maghihintay po tayo," he said of their petition.

But if the Supreme Court rejects their petition, Valbuena said, "Wala po tayong magagawa doon kundi protesta talaga ang kailangan nating iparamdam, baka mas malaki pang protesta ang kailangan nating ipakita sa gobyerno."

"Baka sakaling ang commuters, sumama na sa atin sa pagpoprotesta," he added.

"Sana ang puso ng ating Pangulo ay haplusin nawa po ng ating Panginoon na magkaroon siya ng puso sa ating drivers, operators, lahat po ng maapektuhan nito. Domino effect po ang mangyayari dito," Valbuena said.

"At sana kasama na ang Supreme Court… yung mga mahistrado po natin ay pumabor at makita na yung petition ng ating mga kasamahan ay talaga namang hindi handa ang ating gobyerno. Sana walang sapilitan at magpatuloy po ang aning hanapbuhay," he said.

Another transport group, Piston, said it was studying whether it would continue plying roads after the Dec. 31 deadline. It is also considering bringing its protest to the gates of Malacañang.

"Pinag-aaralan po natin at lagi naman po tayong bukas na posible talaga itong umabot sa kampohan sa labas ng Malakanyang," Piston president Mody Floranda said in a separate TeleRadyo Serbisyon interview.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Jeepney drivers and operators have said "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

But the transport department said forming a cooperative would allow operators easier access to funds, especially when applying for loans for the modern jeepneys.

The franchise consolidation deadline has been extended six times since 2020, noted Transport Undersecretary Timothy John Batan.

He said 30 percent of in Metro Manila PUVs have complied with the required as of November. Authorities are still consolidating the latest figures for December, he said.

Regulators will issue special permits for routes that might see fewer jeepneys in January if drivers fail to consolidate and their franchises are be revoked, added the official.