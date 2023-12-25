Palace: January 23 a special non-working day in Bulacan

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday declared January 23, 2024 as a special non-working day in Bulacan.

This is to allow the province to celebrate the anniversary of the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic, which took place at the Barasoain Church, in Malolos, Bulacan on January 23, 1899.

Proclamation No. 428, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by authority of President Marcos Jr on December 20, 2023, notes that it is but “fitting and proper that the people of the Province of Bulacan be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration.”

Malacañang released the list of regular holidays and special days in 2024 last October.

Proclamation No. 368, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, removed the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary, which falls on a Sunday, from the list.

But it added Chinese New Year and Christmas Eve as special non-working days.

