MANILA — Malacañang on Friday released the list of regular holidays and special days in 2024.
Proclamation No. 368, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday, removed the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary from the list. But it added Chinese New Year and Christmas Eve as special non-working days.
The proclamation listed the following regular holidays and special non-working days that would be observed next year.
REGULAR HOLIDAYS
- Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day
- March 28 - Maundy Thursday
- March 29 - Good Friday
- April 9 - Araw ng Kagitingan
- May 1 - Labor Day
- June 12 - Independence Day
- Aug. 26 - National Heroes Day (Last Monday of August)
- Nov. 30 - Bonifacio Day
- Dec. 25 - Christmas Day
- Dec. 30 - Rizal Day
SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS
- Aug. 21 - Ninoy Aquino Day
- Nov. 1 - All Saints’ Day
- Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
- Dec. 31 - Last Day of the Year
ADDITIONAL SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS
- Feb. 10 - Chinese New Year
- March 30 - Black Saturday
- Nov. 2 - All Souls' Day
- Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve
The Palace said the proclamations that would declare national holidays for the Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha would be based on Islamic calendar or astronomical calculations.
"To this end, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos shall recommend to the Office of the President the actual dates on which these holidays shall respectively fall," the proclamation said.
RELATED VIDEO