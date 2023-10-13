Home  >  News

Palace announces regular holidays, special days in 2024

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2023 11:28 AM

People flock to the San Felipe Neri parish church in Mandaluyong for the first day of the traditional Simbang Gabi on December 16, 2022. Many churchgoers were excited on the resumption of traditional Christmas practices after almost three years of pandemic restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People flock to the San Felipe Neri parish church in Mandaluyong for the first day of the traditional Simbang Gabi on December 16, 2022. Many churchgoers were excited on the resumption of traditional Christmas practices after almost three years of pandemic restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday released the list of regular holidays and special days in 2024. 

Proclamation No. 368, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday, removed the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary from the list. But it added Chinese New Year and Christmas Eve as special non-working days. 

The proclamation listed the following regular holidays and special non-working days that would be observed next year. 

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

  • Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day
  • March 28 - Maundy Thursday
  • March 29 - Good Friday
  • April 9 - Araw ng Kagitingan
  • May 1 - Labor Day
  • June 12 - Independence Day
  • Aug. 26 - National Heroes Day (Last Monday of August)
  • Nov. 30 - Bonifacio Day
  • Dec. 25 - Christmas Day
  • Dec. 30 - Rizal Day

SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS

  • Aug. 21 - Ninoy Aquino Day
  • Nov. 1 - All Saints’ Day
  • Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
  • Dec. 31 - Last Day of the Year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS

  • Feb. 10 - Chinese New Year
  • March 30 - Black Saturday
  • Nov. 2 - All Souls' Day 
  • Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve

The Palace said the proclamations that would declare national holidays for the Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha would be based on Islamic calendar or astronomical calculations.

"To this end, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos shall recommend to the Office of the President the actual dates on which these holidays shall respectively fall," the proclamation said. 

Palace lists holidays, special days in 2024 1
Palace lists holidays, special days in 2024 2
Palace lists holidays, special days in 2024 3

Proclamation No. 368

Proclamation No. 368

Proclamation No. 368

 
RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  2024 holidays   holidays in 2024   Philippine regular holidays 2024   regular holidays 2024   long weekend 2024  