People flock to the San Felipe Neri parish church in Mandaluyong for the first day of the traditional Simbang Gabi on December 16, 2022. Many churchgoers were excited on the resumption of traditional Christmas practices after almost three years of pandemic restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday released the list of regular holidays and special days in 2024.

Proclamation No. 368, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday, removed the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary from the list. But it added Chinese New Year and Christmas Eve as special non-working days.

The proclamation listed the following regular holidays and special non-working days that would be observed next year.

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day

March 28 - Maundy Thursday

March 29 - Good Friday

April 9 - Araw ng Kagitingan

May 1 - Labor Day

June 12 - Independence Day

Aug. 26 - National Heroes Day (Last Monday of August)

Nov. 30 - Bonifacio Day

Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

Dec. 30 - Rizal Day

SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS

Aug. 21 - Ninoy Aquino Day

Nov. 1 - All Saints’ Day

Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

Dec. 31 - Last Day of the Year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS

Feb. 10 - Chinese New Year

March 30 - Black Saturday

Nov. 2 - All Souls' Day

Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve

The Palace said the proclamations that would declare national holidays for the Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha would be based on Islamic calendar or astronomical calculations.

"To this end, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos shall recommend to the Office of the President the actual dates on which these holidays shall respectively fall," the proclamation said.

Proclamation No. 368 Proclamation No. 368 Proclamation No. 368



RELATED VIDEO