MANILA - Cloudy skies and scattered rainfall will be experienced in parts of the country on Christmas Day because of the shear line and the Northeast Monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

Based on its 4 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said "intense with at times torrential rains" will prevail over Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, and Southern Palawan.

Meanwhile, overcast skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Caraga, of Northern Mindanao, and in Palawan.

Flash floods and landslides are possible in the above areas due to heavy rains, the advisory added.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains because of amihan, said PAGASA.

Flooding is also possible in these areas because of the moderate to heavy rains expected to be brought by the weather system.

The Northeast Monsoon will also affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon but the weather monitoring agency expects no impact in these parts.

The rest of Mindanao will have "partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms" during Christmas day.

