MANILA (UPDATED) — Vast swaths of the country will experience cloudy and rainy weather on Christmas Eve, the state weather bureau said.

Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Palawan, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of Visayas will experience cloudy skies and rains due to the shear line, where cold and warm air meet, PAGASA said in its 24-hour forecast issued 4 a.m. Saturday.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon could expect cloudy skies with rains brought about by amihan or northeast monsoon, it said.

"Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely," the weather agency said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon could expect fairer weather, said PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, might experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

