Fireworks-related injuries rise to 5 days before New Year

MANILA - The Department of Health on Sunday reported an additional injury from fireworks, based on data submitted by its sentinel hospitals, bringing the total this holiday season so far to five.

The injuries, caused by different fireworks like boga, 5-star and whistle bomb, were recorded in Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western and Central Visayas. All victims were males aged between 8 to 22.

Among the injuries sustained were eye injuries, one blast/burn injury requiring no amputation, and another one requiring amputation.

So far, no incidents of fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries were logged by the DOH.

The tally of five injuries is 50 percent lower compared to the cases for the same period in 2021, and 72 percent lower compared to the five-year average.

