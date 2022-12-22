A woman cradles her frightened dog as people watch a fireworks display at the Bonifacio High Street in BGC, Taguig City as they welcome the new year on Jan. 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday called on local governments nationwide to set up common fireworks display areas to celebrate New Year's Day.

These areas will ensure the safety of Filipinos during New Year revelries, Marcos said.

"I will enjoin the LGUs, instead of allowing our people to have their own firecrackers, gumawa na lang kayo ng magandang fireworks display para sa inyong mga constituent,” he told reporters at the sidelines of a gift-giving caravan at the Rizal Park in Manila.

He also called on the public to avoid using firecrackers due to the risk of injury and their negative health effects.

“Huwag muna tayong magpaputok at alam naman natin kung minsan delikado ‘yan. Lalo ngayon at maglalabas sila ng mga paputok na hindi natin alam kung saan galing, kung maayos ang pagkagawa,” he said.

(Let us refrain from using firecrackers because they are dangerous, especially that we are not certain where some of them come from and if they were manufactured properly.)

Marcos and his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos, were in Luneta to lead the Christmas caravan for indigent families organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Citing recent figures, the Department of Health (DOH) noted a downward trend in firecracker-related injuries in the country, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire had said that firecracker injuries in 2020 were at 122, while 128 cases were reported in 2021.