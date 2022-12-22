Fireworks-related injuries declining in PH since 2017

Various firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices for sale at the Divisoria market, Manila on New Year’s eve, December 31, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Fireworks-related injuries have been on a downward trend in the Philippines since 2017, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Based on Department of Health data, the decline accelerated in 2020 and 2021, during the tougher times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns implemented, the ABS-CBN IRG report released Thursday noted.

"The average number of fireworks-related injuries a day decreased from 64 in 2011 to 29 in 2017. Then it plummeted to 8 in 2020 during the height of the pandemic but increased slightly to 12 in 2021 when restrictions had eased a tad," it read.

According to the report, the DOH recorded 6,917 fireworks-related injuries from 2011 to 2021, including blast injuries, fireworks ingestion, and stray bullet injuries, among others.

"Fireworks blasts account for 98% of the total fireworks-related injuries in the past decade," the report said.

The ABS-CBN IRG also noted that more than half (54%) of the 6,797 injuries from fireworks blasts in the past 10 years were recorded in the National Capital Region, followed by Western Visayas and Ilocos Region, both with 9%.

"An average of 79% of the recorded injuries from fireworks blasts were sustained by male victims. Most victims were children below 15 years. About 58% of the victims were active users or users who directly handled firecrackers," it said.

The piccolo firecracker was the cause of almost half of the fireworks blasts from 2011 to 2017, the report said, most of which happened when victims were handling it.

it was included in the list of banned or prohibited fireworks, the number of injuries from piccolo blasts decreased in the following years. And in 2021, piccolo was not included in the top 5 fireworks causing injuries," the research group said.

The ABS-CBN researchers said that from 2011 to 2021, 286 injuries from fireworks required amputation.

"From Dec. 21, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022, 34% of all fireworks-related injuries involved the hand (65 cases). Other parts involved injury to the eye, head, legs, and forearm/arm," the group said.

Firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices were banned in residential areas in 2017 after then President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order limiting the use of firecrackers in the country.

The PNP, Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Bureau of Fire Protection are mandated to promulgate rules and regulations for the implementation of the EO and conduct information campaigns on the danger of using fireworks.