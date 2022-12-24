Burnham Park during the Baguio City Lockdown on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Temperatures in Baguio and Benguet dipped to their lowest thus far on Christmas Eve since the start of the Amihan season this year.

Chilly weather in Baguio plunged to 12.4°C early Saturday morning, Dec. 24, while Trinidad, Benguet recorded 12.6°C, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Lower temperatures are forecast on Sunday, Christmas Day, and will dip further post-Christmas as the Amihan surge continues.

Metro Manila's early morning temperatures may fall to 21 to 22°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a rainy Christmas weekend will be experienced over Palawan, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao due to the shear line, an area where cold and warm air meet.

Floods and landslides are possible, the weather agency warned.