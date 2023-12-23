Ashes of Pinoy killed in Hamas attack brought home

Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jovelle Santiago returned to the Philippines on Saturday, carrying the urn containing the ashes of her husband, Paul Vincent Castelvi.

Castelvi was one of four Filipino caregivers who lost their lives on October 7, in an attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel.

Santiago also brought back their one-month-old son. Tears flowed as she was welcomed by her mother, Tessie Santiago, and her mother-in-law, Lilina Castelvi.

"Mas mabuting hayaan muna natin silang makauwi sa tahanan. Makapagluksa ng mabuti at maprocess nila tuloy tuloy yung nangyari," said Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Arnell Ignacio.

The initial wake for Paul is in San Fernando, Pampanga, with plans to move to Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer-in-charge of Department of Migrant Workers Usec. Hans Cacdac said, "Maganda ang ugnayan na naestablish namin with the Castelvi family. Kaya it's a matter of sustaining it and assuring help every step of the way."

The DMW and OWWA have extended assistance to the grieving family, providing financial support. Starting from Jovelle's childbirth in Israel, the family was supported through the entire process until their return.

A compassionate visit was arranged for Jovelle's sibling, covering tickets, lounge access, and a burial assistance of P200,000, with an additional P50,000 aid.

Repatriation efforts have also resulted in 510 OFWs returning from Israel and Lebanon, with more batches expected.