More Filipinos from Israel arrive in PH

MANILA - The 11th batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel, consisting of 27 individuals, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Monday.



In the press briefing, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Officer in Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac announced that 362 OFWs have returned home and more arrivals of OFWs are expected before the year ends.



Representatives from various government agencies including Deputy Administrator Mary Melanie H. Quino from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Allan C. Sanchez from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC) were also there to welcome the OFWs and pledged support, offering financial aid, training programs, livelihood opportunities, and other forms of assistance to facilitate the reintegration of the OFWs.



This cooperative action from government agencies aligns with the President’s directive for a comprehensive government approach to assist OFWs returning from Israel.