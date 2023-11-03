6 OFWs repatriated from Lebanon arrive in Manila

Six Filipinos from Lebanon arrive at the NAIA past 6 a.m. Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

Six overseas Filipino workers repatriated from Lebanon arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 6 a.m. Friday.

The six Filipinos arrived onboard flight EK 366 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Six Filipinos from Lebanon arrive at the NAIA past 6 a.m. Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Migrant Workers earlier said 124 overseas Filipino workers want to return to the Philippines from Lebanon as tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group has led to violence.

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it attacked 19 Israeli positions along the border simultaneously Thursday, prompting a "broad" retaliatory assault, on the eve of a speech by the Iran-backed group's leader on the Israel-Hamas war. With Agence France-Presse