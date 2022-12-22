MANILA — The 3 activists released on bail Thursday after their 3-year detention urged the Philippine government to end what they called illegal arrests on fellow activists and to also release other political prisoners.

Reina Mae Nasino, Alma Moran, and Ram Carlo Bautista, who were let out of 2 jails in Manila and Taguig City, said their court-granted temporary freedom was proof that the illegal possession charges against them were false.

Nasino called their release a “slap” on the government.

“‘Yong desperadong mithiin nilang pahinain ang mga makabayang organisasyon katulad po naming mga aktibista na lumalaban para sa kapakanan ng mamamayan, sampal po sa kanila ‘yon na napalaya po kami,” she said in an interview following her release.

She added that like them, other political prisoners also deserve to be set free.

“Masaya kami at nakalaya kami, pero mas masaya kung lahat ng political prisoners sa bansa na katulad ng ginawa sa amin na iligal na inaresto, sinampahan ng gawa-gawang kaso, at dapat mapalaya din kasi deserve nilang mapalaya katulad namin,” she said.

Nasino, Moran, and Bautista were arrested in 2019 on charges of illegal firearms and explosives possession following a raid on the office of progressive group BAYAN in Manila.

A Manila regional trial court ordered the 3 activists released after they posted a surety bond of P282,000 or a fifth of the court-set P1.4-million bail.

Nasino, who lost her baby River after giving birth while in detention at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, burst into tears as she came out of the Manila City Jail with Moran early Thursday evening.

She thanked everyone who helped in their release.

“Magpapatuloy po ang laban namin. Sasagutin po namin lahat hanggang sa malinis pangalan namin,” Nasino vowed.

She added her first agenda to get out of jail is to visit Baby River and spend time with her family.

“Halos 4 na Pasko kaming ‘di nagsama-sama, sobrang saya namin, kaya nagpasasalamat kami sa lahat ng sumuporta at nakikiisa sa laban namin. Asahan po ninyo na lalaban kami hanggang sa pinakadulo po, salamat po,” she said.

Bautista was the last of the 3 to be released from a separate jail, 6 hours after the court order came out.

Lawyer Kathy Panguban of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers personally came to the Metro Manila District Jail in Taguig City to get Bautista out.

Bautista said he looked forward to reuniting with his loved ones.

“Dahil magpapasko, kailangan makasama ang pamilya…mag-celebrate rin ng Kapaskuhan at Bagong Taon. Sa kabila ng napakalungkot na nangyari sa nakaraang 3 taon, sisikapin natin na mapangibabawan,” he said.

While overjoyed, Bautista said he was also saddened that someone like Baby River had to die during their ordeal.

River, who was born pre-mature in July 2020, was separated from her mother after a Manila court denied Nasino’s motion to stay in the hospital for a year to take care of her.

River died at 3 months old.

“Masaya tayo, pero at the same time nalulungkot din tayo kasi itong kaso na ‘to tumagal ng 3 taon mahigit. May inosenteng buhay ng sanggol na dinamay nila,” Bautista said.

He added he owed a debt of gratitude to those who raised money to pay their surety bond.

Asked for his message to the government, Bautista called for an end to raids and arrests on fellow activists.

“Nagpapatuloy pa rin ang mga gawa-gawang search warrant para hulihin ang mga aktibista, so mensahe natin sa pamahalaan, itigil na nila ‘yong ganitong klaseng pakana, at hindi sila mananalo sa mga kasinungalingan nila kahit pa idaan nila sa korte, lulutang at lulutang ‘yong totoo,” he said.

“Ito nga, patunay itong paglaya namin na walang katotohanan ang lahat ng bintang sa amin at tinanim lang lahat ng mga ebidensya.”

The validity of the search warrants that led to the 3 activists’ arrests is pending before the Court of Appeals.

Nasino and Moran spent their first night of freedom at lodgings in the University of the Philippines Diliman, where Bautista joined them after his release.

The next hearing in their case is set for February 14, 2023.—with a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News