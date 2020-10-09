Detained mother's baby dies before given a chance to reunite

MANILA (UPDATE)—A 3-month-old baby separated from her detained mother has died, amid appeals by her family and activists to allow them to reunite.

According to KAPATID and National Union of Peoples' Lawyers advocates, baby River died before 9 p.m. Friday night, hours after NUPL lawyers asked a Manila court to allow her mother, 23-year-old Reina Mae Nasino, to see her child for the last time.

KAPATID embraces Reina Mae in this moment of grief. River died at the ICU of PGH at 8:50 pm, October 9, more than two weeks since she was brought to the hospital after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. She died of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. #FreeReinaMaeNasino pic.twitter.com/Kz0bfEXuxE — KAPATID (@kapatidPP) October 9, 2020

"The baby is gone. No words could ever capture this human tragedy. Heartbreaking does not even come close to it. What kind of justice system, nay society do we have to let this inhumanity and injustice to mother and child happen?" NUPL president Edre Olalia said.

"We have not only lost our hearts, we have lost our souls if we do not feel the pain and the rage."

NUPL lawyers had raced against time to reunite Nasino and her baby.

They filed with the Manila regional trial court late Friday afternoon an urgent motion to allow Nasino to spend time with River, who was in intensive care at Philippine General Hospital (PGH) battling bacterial infection.

The baby’s doctors said her lungs were “quickly deteriorating” and she was “no longer responding to medications and may expire any moment now,” according to the motion.

KAPATID, Gabriela, NUPL urge Supreme Court to allow political detainee Reina Mae Nasino to spend time with ailing baby who has just been brought to the ICU of PGH. Baby River was rushed to PGH on Sept 24 due to pneumonia. A motion has yet to be filed. https://t.co/dDtH8sAqZq — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) October 9, 2020

Nasino, who is facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges, gave birth to River on July 1 at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, 8 months after her arrest at the office of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Tondo, Manila in November 2019.

At only 5.5 pounds, River weighed less than the average baby.

NUPL, Nasino’s counsel, tried to keep mother and baby together by asking a Manila court to allow both of them to stay together for 12 months, at first in the hospital and later inside the Manila City Jail.

But both attempts failed and a separate petition before the Supreme Court for the release of sick and elderly prisoners out of fear of a breakout of the coronavirus inside congested jails did not prosper, with the high court leaving the matter for trial courts to decide.

On August 23, the baby was turned over to her grandmother.

On September 24, she was rushed to the PGH after experiencing diarrhea and was treated as a COVID suspect, the motion said.

River was later diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Her condition worsened, prompting doctors to move her to ICU.

On Friday, October 9, her pediatrician gave the baby only a few hours to live, based on the court filing.

Nasino’s lawyer attributed the baby’s poor health to the failure to give her breastmilk, which, they said, is a child’s indivisible right.

“With respect, the Honorable Court is urged to extend the kindness and compassion that the movant and her baby were denied when they were precipitately separated from each other and deprived of their basic right to breastfeed,” Nasino’s lawyers had pleaded.

They added that Nasino, who has maintained the charges against her are trumped up and politically motivated, was not a flight risk and had no intention of fleeing. She was also willing to undergo the necessary safety protocols and procedures.

Aside from NUPL, KAPATID and Gabriela have joined calls for the release of Nasino.

“Nasino is one of the hundreds of political prisoners who are deprived of justice and freedom for fighting for the rights of the masses,” Gabriela said in a statement, addressing the appeal to both the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice.