Activist Reina Mae Nasino released on bail

Baby River, 3-month old daughter of detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, is laid to rest at the Manila North Cemetery on Oct. 16, 2020. A combined force of Police, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel were sent to guard Nasino. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, who lost her baby while she was under detention in 2020, was freed Thursday after a Manila court issued release orders for her and two other companions.

Nasino and fellow activist Alma Moran were brought to a hospital in an ambulance following their release from the Manila City Jail to undergo medical checkups, as part of the regular procedure.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 ordered the release of Nasino and fellow activists Moran and Ram Carlo Bautista after they posted bail.

The trio were arrested in Tondo, Manila in November 2019 for alleged illegal possession of firearms and a grenade.

While under detention, Nasino gave birth and was separated from her newborn baby at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her lawyers had tried to keep them together but Baby River, only 5.5 pounds at birth, passed on before she could be reunited with her mother.

The Manila court found that the two witnesses the prosecution presented — a barangay or village chairperson and a policeman tasked to photograph the operation — “failed to identify the accused and which firearm was recovered from each of them.”

“The general testimony of witnesses [Chair Jocelyn] Corpuz and [PCpl. Christopher] Jacinto will not suffice to establish that indeed the evidence against the accused were strong,” the court said.

But the court made clear it wasn’t going to delve into the validity of the search warrants, which is pending before the Court of Appeals.

The appellate court, in September, voided the search warrants used in the operation against the activists due to conflicting addresses, but the case is still pending because the Office of the Solicitor General asked the CA Twelfth Division to reconsider its ruling.

Progressive and human rights groups have alleged that Nasino’s arrest is part of a government crackdown against persons perceived to be leftist or left-leaning.

— reports from Mike Navallo and Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News