Residents process their voter registration at the designated Commission on Elections (Comelec) desks at the Robinsons Otis in Manila on Dec. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday it would suspend voter registration nationwide on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Aside from Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, voter registration is also suspended on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2023, the poll body said in an advisory.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently declared Dec. 26 as a special non-working day, the Comelec noted.

Voter registrations resume on Jan. 3, 2023 (Tuesday), it said.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said less than 151,000 voters signed up for voter registration in various Comelec offices all over the country since Dec. 12.

"Ang primary attention po nila (publiko) ay nasa pagtitipon at pahinga," Laudiangco said.

