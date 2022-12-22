Watch more News on iWantTFC

The holiday spirit seems to have dampened voters' desire to line up and register ahead of the 2023 elections.

Commission on Elections spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said less than 151,000 voters have signed up for voter registration in various Comelec offices all over the country since Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, only only 611 applicants have signed up for the "Register Anywhere" project across eight malls, namely Robinsons Galleria, SM Southmall, Robinsons Manila, SM City Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, Robinsons Tacloban, SM City Legazpi, and Robinsons Naga.

"Matumal po talaga ang unang araw ng voter registration...Ang primary attention po nila ay nasa pagtitipon at pahinga," Laudiangco said.

He urged voters to avail of the holidays and register instead of joining registrants in January.

Comelec is expecting at least 1 million to 1.5 million new voters to sign up until January 31, 2023. Voter registration will be conducted every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Sundays, at the Office of the Election Officer of the city, municipality or district where the applicant resides.

There will be no voter registration on December 24, 26 and 31.

Laudiangco said Comelec offices will not accept registrants on December 26 after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared it an additional special non-working day in the entire country.