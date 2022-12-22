MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared December 26, 2022, the day after Christmas, as an additional special non-working day in the entire country.
Proclamation No. 115 will "give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones," the Office of the Press Secretary said Thursday.
"A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote tourism," the office said, citing Marcos's proclamation.
It added that the president ordered the Labor Department to issue a circular order to implement the proclamation for the private sector.
Marcos earlier issued a new proclamation revising the list of regular holidays and added a special non-working day for 2023.
In signing Proclamation No. 90, Marcos said there is a need to follow the principle of economics by implementing a longer weekend which "will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country."
REVISED LIST: 2023 holidays
REGULAR HOLIDAYS
- Jan. 1 (Sunday) - New Year's Day
- April 10 (Monday nearest April 9) - Araw ng Kagitingan
- April 6 - Maundy Thursday
- April 7 - Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday) - Labor Day
- June 12 (Monday) - Independence Day
- Aug. 28 (Last Monday of August) - National Heroes Day
- Nov. 27 (Monday nearest Nov. 30) - Bonifacio Day
- Dec. 25 (Monday) - Christmas Day
- Dec. 30 - Rizal Day
SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS
- Feb. 25 - EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
- April 8 - Black Saturday
- Aug. 21 (Monday) - Ninoy Aquino Day
- Nov. 1 (Wednesday) - All Saints' Day
- Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
- Dec. 31- Last day of the year
ADDITIONAL SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAY
- Nov. 2 (Thursday)
- Jan. 2 (Monday)
Marcos set Jan. 2 as an additional special non-working day in consideration of Filipinos visiting their relatives on New Year's celebration and to help them spend time with their family.
—with a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Christmas, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.