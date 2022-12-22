Shoppers visit a toy sale in a mall in Quezon City on December 22, 2022, 3 days before Christmas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared December 26, 2022, the day after Christmas, as an additional special non-working day in the entire country.

Proclamation No. 115 will "give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones," the Office of the Press Secretary said Thursday.

"A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote tourism," the office said, citing Marcos's proclamation.

It added that the president ordered the Labor Department to issue a circular order to implement the proclamation for the private sector.

Marcos earlier issued a new proclamation revising the list of regular holidays and added a special non-working day for 2023.

In signing Proclamation No. 90, Marcos said there is a need to follow the principle of economics by implementing a longer weekend which "will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country."

REVISED LIST: 2023 holidays

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

Jan. 1 (Sunday) - New Year's Day

April 10 (Monday nearest April 9) - Araw ng Kagitingan

April 6 - Maundy Thursday

April 7 - Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) - Labor Day

June 12 (Monday) - Independence Day

Aug. 28 (Last Monday of August) - National Heroes Day

Nov. 27 (Monday nearest Nov. 30) - Bonifacio Day

Dec. 25 (Monday) - Christmas Day

Dec. 30 - Rizal Day

SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS

Feb. 25 - EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 8 - Black Saturday

Aug. 21 (Monday) - Ninoy Aquino Day

Nov. 1 (Wednesday) - All Saints' Day

Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

Dec. 31- Last day of the year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAY

Nov. 2 (Thursday)

Jan. 2 (Monday)

Marcos set Jan. 2 as an additional special non-working day in consideration of Filipinos visiting their relatives on New Year's celebration and to help them spend time with their family.

—with a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News