Marcos Jr. urged to engage China in 'back-channeling talks'

"Engage China in back-channeling talks."

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian gave this unsolicited advice to the Marcos, Jr administration, amid the rising tension between the Philippines and China on the West Philippine Sea issue.

With heated exchanges between the two countries’ officials happening, Gatchalian believes that somebody who is “well respected by China and trusted by the President (Marcos, Jr) ”should help in talking to China to ease the tension.

“Yung masinsinang pagu-usap. Back-channeling is another diplomatic mechanism wherein there is frank and there is ways forward that can be resolved without a lot of external comments,” Gatchalian said.

“It’s important also to intensify as well as resume the back-channeling talks so that they can come up with real concrete solution on how to move forward without influence or external pressure,” he added.

It must be somebody who is respected by Chinese leaders and trusted by President Marcos, Jr., who should lead the Philippine government in the back-channeling talks, Gatchalian said.

According to Gatchalian, back-channeling talks should have started “yesterday.”

Three issues must be immediately put on the table when two parties finally meet, he said.

These are: the need for China to stop harassing the Philippines’ resupply mission teams; China’s harassment of Filipino fishermen, and discussion about the swarming of Chinese militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea that have been causing a lot of sea accidents.

It is also important for the government to speak with one voice, the senator stressed.

“I think kung ako ang tatanungin its better to have one singular voice when it comes to West Philippine Sea. Importante na alam lahat kung ano ang dapat sabihin kesa marami ang nagsasalita. I would like to see a singular voice that would echo the sentiments and the position of the government,” Gatchalian said.

Christmas goodies

Meanwhile, the Naval Forces West (NFW) spread holiday cheer and camaraderie among military personnel stationed in the Kalayaan Island Group, WPS and community in Pag Asa Island through a special initiative.

Led by naval ships BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS 15), the NFW ferried a cargo of Christmas goodies from various organizations last December 11 to 18.

The endeavor was made possible through the collaborative efforts of these various Filipino organizations, including ATIN ITO Coalition, The National Youth Movement for the WPS, Rise Against Hunger, Las Piñas Horton Eagles Club, and financial institutions base in Palawan like PAFCPIC, ACDI, AMSWLAI, and PNSLAI.

The NFW extended gratitude to all the sponsors and different organizations, and partner stakeholders who supported the.

