Gatchalian urges Marcos Jr. to end POGOs

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday to use his executive powers to shut down Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

“I am hoping that the President, through his executive power, already to start to whine down and eventually ban POGO. It’s causing us, not only social harm, but yung budget natin kinakain na rin,” Gatchalian said.

The Philippine government has spent public funds to feed detained foreign POGO workers while processing their deportation proceedings and eventually, by loading them to the plane as deportees.

“Imagine mo 200 ang dino-document nila, marami dun peke pa pangalan... tapos pagkain nila. Kasi kahit na dine-deport natin sila, we have to treat them like a human being and with dignity. Again, magastos yan and again wala namang naidudulot sa atin, bakit pa natin kailangang ipagpatuloy.” Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian made a call while underlining his belief that unscrupulous POGO players and syndicates behind them continue to commit crimes in the country.

“It’s not because tahimik ngayon ang POGO does not mean that there’s no crime happening,” said Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

Gatchalian made the call a week after Congress marked the start of its Christmas break, leaving his POGO committee report’s recommendation to ban it in the Philippines, untouched.

He also gave the President a copy of his report.

While visiting Mindoro province, he said that Rep. Alfonso Umali told him that kidnapping activities in the province targeting Filipino-Chinese are becoming rampant.

“He showed he showed me a video na mga local Chinese kinkidnap at tino-torture,” Gatchalian said.

Aside from appealing to the President, Gatchalian vowed to talk to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri regarding the need to discuss his committee report on the floor.

“We will continue to push. It’s already filed in the Senate. I just need to talk to the leadership on how to go about.. as long as POGO is allowed, we are allowing criminal syndicates to come in to our country,” the senator pointed out.

“Magiging tahanan tayo ng mga criminal syndicates from China operating here,” he stressed.

POGOs’ continued operations, coupled with the government’s plan to give Chinese tourists a “visa free” or “visa upon entry” arrangement are grave danger for the country, Gatchalian said.

“Eh ngayon nga may POGO problem tayo nakakapasok sila ng madali, just imagine giving them visa free. It’s like a license for criminal syndicates to operate here in the Philippines. So, as long as POGO is here, it’s impossible to increase tourism coming from China because nahahaluan ng criminal syndicates coming to the Philippines,” he added.

