A number of foreign nationals detained during a police raid on an online gaming firm are granted and ordered to be released by the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court in Las Piñas City on July 19, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Senators have asked the labor department to revoke the employment permits of foreign workers in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations hubs which were recently raided by law enforcement authorities and found to be engaged in illegal activities.



During the plenary deliberations on the 2024 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment, Sen. Joel Villanueva raised the issue of illegal POGO facilities with alleged sex dens and torture chambers.



“This is already there, that’s legally documented, that they can be immediately, all those permits be cancelled, revoked, because they are working in illegal facilities.. Kung hindi natin gagawin iyan, they’ll just move to another illegal facility,” Senate President Miguel Zubiri said.



DOLE budget sponsor Sen. Loren Legarda said that as of October 31, 42,409 employment permits have been issued to POGO workers out of the total 60,541 foreign workers nationwide.



“I am asking DOLE to review the 42,000 plus issued,” Legarda said.



Villanueva also noted that in 2019, there was a proposal for an inter-agency monitoring mechanism for POGO workers.



“I wonder if we have established this database with their corresponding employment information so we can track them, it is important to know what they are doing,” Villanueva.



Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian flagged the wholesale application of identification cards through licenses issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.



“Pagcor should have been very careful in issuing licenses, they have issued licenses to hardened criminal syndicates,” he said.



Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who together with Gatchalian inspected a raided POGO hub, said some foreign POGO workers were issued Philippine Health Insurance identification cards.



“Ang isang significance ng paggamit pati ng PhilHealth IDs sa ganyang POGO operation, human trafficking hubs or center ay yung mga dayuhan nakikihati pa sa resources at service na pino-provide sa ating mga Plipino at taong Pilipino lamang,” Hontiveros said.