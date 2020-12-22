'Sising-sisi siya': Sinas said Tarlac killer cop surrendered out of remorse

Friends and family attend the wake of Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony in their home in Paniqui, Tarlac, on December 22, 2020. The mother and son were shot by off-duty Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca last Sunday following an argument allegedly over an improvised air cannon making loud noises. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca promptly surrendered out of remorse for shooting dead last Sunday an unarmed woman and her son in Paniqui town, Tarlac, police officials said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tarlac, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Debold Sinas said this is based on accounts by the police crime laboratory director and the region's police chief.

"Hindi ko siya kinausap. Ang kumausap sa kaniya ay 'yung direktor ng crime lab, 'yung supervisor niya. At least, nakausap rin ng regional director natin na si Gen. Val De Leon. Pagdating niya, in-interview niya. Accordingly, he (Nuezca) surrendered, wala siyang planong tumakbo," Sinas said.

"He surrendered dahil nga sising sisi siya sa nangyari. Pero hindi naman 'yung magbibigay ng dahilan," the top cop added.

(I did not talk to him. The director of the crime lab, his supervisor, and the regional director, Gen. Val De Leon, did. They interviewed him. Accordingly, he surrendered because he was filled with remorse over what happened. But he did not cite a reason.)

"Kaya lang daw siya sumurrender, base sa account ng regional director at ng direktor ng crime lab na kumausap sa kanya, kasi sising sisi siya. Nagdilim lang daw 'yung pag-iisip niya, at umalis siya, at naawa din siya sa pamilya niya."

(He surrendered, based on the account of the regional director and the director of the crime lab who talked to him, because he was feeling sorry. He just lost his reason, and he left, and he also pitied his family.)

Sinas said he will visit the family of victims Sonia, 55, and Frank Anthony, 25. He will also talk to witnesses and the local government so they can provide psychosocial intervention for the minors who witnessed the incident.

The PNP will also provide protection to both the Gregorio and Nuezca families.

Sinas, likewise, said Nuezca, 46, tested negative for drugs. He will be asked to narrate his side of the incident, as well as to undergo a neurological test, but only if he agrees.

Nuezca shot the Gregorios after a dispute over a holiday noisemaker. The incident was caught on video and posted on social media.

The attack quickly drew widespread condemnation, with some officials calling for reforms in the PNP and netizens pleading to stop the killings in the country.

Nuezca, who is assigned at the Parañaque City police crime laboratory, was charged for 2 counts of murder.

The PNP Internal Affairs Service said Tuesday it aims to resolve within 30 days the case of Nuezca.

