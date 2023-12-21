Palace official apologizes for sharing fake document on social media

Cesar Chavez on June 15, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Presidential Assistant for Strategic Communications Cesar Chavez apologized Thursday for sharing a fake Palace document on social media.



Chavez earlier posted on his Facebook page the fake “Proclamation No. 427,” which supposedly declared December 22, Friday, as a special (half-working) day.

Some media outlets, as well as a number of government offices, took the Palace official’s post as confirmation of the legitimacy of the document and posted it on their own pages as well.



The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) eventually issued a statement to clarify that the circulating document was fake.



In a succeeding post, Chavez said he is taking full responsibility for the confusion caused by his post, as he admitted that he failed to verify the document before he shared it on social media.



“Apologies. I posted a content that was not first verified by me. For the confusion, the blame should be on me. I take full responsibility for this,” he said.



The PCO has yet to answer queries as to whether Chavez will face sanctions for sharing fake news.