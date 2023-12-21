Document that declared Dec 22 a special (half-working) day is fake: Palace

The Presidential Communications Office says a circulating Palace document that declared December 22 Friday as a special (half-working) day is fake.

“Ipinababatid ng Presidential Communications Office na ang kumakalat na “Proclamation No. 427” na idinideklarang special (half-working) day ang ika-22 ng Disyembre 2023, araw ng Biyernes, ay kumpirmadong walang katotohanan,” the PCO said in a Facebook post.

“Ang nasabing dokumento ay huwad at walang opisyal na beripikasyon ng pamahalaan.”

Prior to the PCO’s announcement, the fake “Proclamation No. 427” already made rounds on social media, with no less than Presidential assistant for strategic communications Cesar Chavez posting the document on his own Facebook page.

Various media networks and government pages also reported the fake proclamation as fact.

“Pinaaalalahanan ang publiko na maging mapanuri at sumangguni lamang sa official government sources para sa tamang impormasyon,” the PCO reminded the public.

A quick look at the Official Gazette shows that the actual Proclamation No. 427 declared 9 individuals as Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023.