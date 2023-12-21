President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described the recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea as “worrisome.”

Marcos Jr. made the statement during the celebration of the 88th founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday.

During the December 10 resupply mission, Chinese ships shadowed and conducted dangerous maneuvers against Philippine vessels delivering fresh provisions to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

A China Coast Guard vessel even blasted water cannon and rammed one of the Philippine supply boats, Unaizah Mae 1, that was carrying AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr.

But the president added the incident also showed “Filipino courage against coercion.”

“The recent incidents involving no less than our CSAFP is worrisome. But it is a proud demonstration of Filipino courage against coercion and our firm resolve to protect preserve and uphold our territorial integrity,” Marcos Jr. said.

The AFP Commander-in-Chief lauded the military for “exemplifying responsible and dignified behavior” in resolving issues in the region in accordance with international law.

“The Philippines has found itself in the middle of geopolitical tensions and could potentially cause regional security or endanger lives and property. But despite the many attempts of provocation, the Philippines, through the AFP, remains a force and a voice of reason,” Marcos Jr. said, emphasizing that his government will continue to asserts its rights in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and international law.

“The AFP must continue to improve its readiness to effectively prevent and to respond properly to the current and emerging threats,” he continued.

Marcos Jr. also enjoined the AFP to enhance existing alliances and partnerships with its foreign counterparts.

“This administration remains committed to supporting initiatives that will bolster our AFP’s external defense capabilities,” he said.

“It is my hope that you and the rest of the military force will continue to uphold the AFP’s core values of honesty, service and patriotism in every endeavor,” he told troops.

Brawner, meanwhile, noted that the AFP has been strengthening the country’s territorial defense operations.

“…by heightening our presence in our key maritime domain and intensifying our maritime security operations as a response to the increasing challenges to our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Brawner said in his speech.

Brawner further said that the AFP currently “stands at the pivotal juncture” where enhancing military capabilities “becomes not just an option but a strategic imperative.”

During the program, Marcos Jr. led the conferment of awards on military officers, civilians and organizations who had great contributions to the AFP.

The military also showcased their modern capabilities through a military parade.