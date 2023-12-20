Civilian convoy eyes new supply mission in West PH Sea

Watch more on iWantTFC

A civilian convoy to the West Philippine Sea is planning a new mission to the area in summer of 2024 despite harassment by Chinese maritime militia ships and Chinese Coast Guard vessels.

Rafaela David, Akbayan party president and Atin Ito Coalition co-convenor, said the civilian Christmas convoy, composed of fisherfolk groups, civil society, religious and church groups, was successful in bringing Christmas cheer to frontliners in the West Philippine Sea.

This, despite the coalition's mothership being forced to return to El Nido, Palawan after being shadowed by four Chinese vessels, comprised of two Chinese Navy ships, one Chinese Coast Guard vessel, and one Chinese cargo ship.

David said the coalition is now planning another supply mission in 2024. "Baka masyado pang maalon if February, thinking around summer," she said.

She added that yacht owners have also expressed interest in the supply mission.

In the interview, David praised the Philippine Coast Guard for standing up to China's harassment in Philippine waters.

"Nakakatakot while experiencing ang pambobomba ng water cannons pero iba ring level 'yong sense of inspiration and courage, solidarity, and nationalism," she said.