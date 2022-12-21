President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the groundbreaking ceremony of the Palayan City Township in Nueva Ecija, a project of his administration's flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino public housing program. RTVM/screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to provide 1 million units for indigent families every year under his administration's public housing program.

Marcos was in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday morning to lead the groundbreaking ceremony of the Palayan City Township, a project under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program.

"This is not the first groundbreaking that I have attended. I know it will not be the last, and that we will continue to break ground in different parts of the country," Marcos said in his speech.

"Iyong ating pinapangarap na 1 million homes a year... [kapagka] naabot natin, at least napakalaking bagay na iyan, nabigyan natin ng solusyon ang problema ng pabahay ng ating mga kababayan," he added.

(Once we achieve our vision of providing 1 million homes a year, that would be a great help to providing a solution to the housing problem of many Filipinos.)

He also thanked the local government of Palayan City for its assistance in pinpointing the land where the housing project would be built in.

According to a statement from Malacañang, the Palayan City Township will have 44 towers with 11,000 housing units.

"The project will also feature a market area, livelihood center, health center and elementary school, among other planned amenities and infrastructures," the Palace said.

Earlier this month, Marcos also turned over several housing units in Naic, Cavite to beneficiaries of the National Housing Authority (NHA).

There, he said that the government is eyeing to build mid- to high-rise buildings for public housing instead of row houses.

The Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, the Marcos Jr. administration's flagship housing project, aims to provide home to 6 million Filipinos and generate around 1.7 million jobs yearly from 2023 to 2028, Malacañang said.

