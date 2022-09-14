Imelda and Fernando Taa pause as they clear some debris from their house destroyed by the earthquake, as residents of Nagtipulan in Lagangilang, Abra react to their situation as they view their homes and belongings on July 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday said it is now aiming to create 6 million housing units until the end of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's term to respond to the country's housing needs.

Housing Assistant Secretary Avelino Tolentino said they aim to reach a production rate of 1 million housing units per year for the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino program, from the previous 200,000 units annually.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority between 2017 and 2022, Tolentino said the Philippines has a housing need of 6.5 million units, hence the figures for the program.

"Itong pagpapatayo ng 6 million housing units per year ay hindi lang namin nakikita ito bilang isang solusyon sa pabahay kundi makikita natin na it will bring about economic gains for the country," Tolentino said during a televised briefing.

(This is not just a solution for housing but it will also bring about economic gains for the country.)

"Itong housing need ay nagpo-promote sa pagkakataon ng ating mga kababayan na maging successful sa kanilang buhay. Nakatali 'yung pagkakaroon ng bahay, pagkakaroon ng shelter, pagkakaroon ng mabuting kalusugan, at pagkakataon na makaangat sa buhay," he added.

(This housing program will promote opportunities for our fellow Filipinos, and help them become successful. Success is usually tied to having a house and being healthy.)

The budget for this would be sourced from the "interest support" in the government's annual fiscal spending.

This scheme would get, he said, "private capital from the banks and government financial institutions."

"Kapagka ating nilagyan ng subsidiya ang ating mga benepisyaryo, sila ay magkakaroon na ng kakayanang magbayad ng amortization dahil bababa ang kanilang ulo buwan-buwan," said Tolentino.

(When we give subsidies for our beneficiaries, they will have the chance to pay amortization because their payment will be lower.)

If that happens, he said the accounts receivable from there could be sold to banks.

"Makakaikot ulit ang pondo... We want to make sure na 'yung pera na manggagaling sa gobyerno, papasok as subsidy. At 'yung pera [na] manggagaling sa private capital ay siyang magiging pagpapatayo ng ating mga proyekto."

(The funds will circulate. We want to make sure that government funds will become subsidy, and the money that will come from private capital will be used to build our projects.)

Tolentino said the support of local government units in terms of property and estate management would be needed in order to reach the goals.

Several cities in Metro Manila and the Visayan region were willing to partner with the agency for this, he said.

Some of the cities they were able to communicate includes Pasig City, Muntinlupa City, Marikina City, Caloocan City, Pasay City, San Juan City, Malabon City, Mandaue, Cebu; Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Iloilo province, Roxas City, and Tacloban City.

"Nakikita natin na integral to our strategy itong magkaroon tayo ng matibay na partnerships with [LGUs]" said the official.

(Partnerships with LGUs are seen as integral to our strategy.)