CIDG still gathering evidence on 34 missing sabungeros

A cockfighting match at the San Pedro Coliseum in Laguna province, Aug. 26, 2022. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP/File

MANILA — The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said on Wednesday it was still gathering evidence on the disappearance of 34 "sabungero" who went missing last year.

CIDG chief PBGen Ronald Lee said investigators would would base their subsequent updates on this evidence.

“Yes, missing pa rin. Unless may makita po tayo na ebidensya, na body of evidence ay missing pa rin po,” Lee said of the cockfight enthusiasts.

(They are still missing. Unless we find evidence, they are still considered missing.)

But Lee said the families should prepare for the worst.

“I don't want na bigyan po kayo ng pag-asa, ng false hope. We will still pray for a miracle,” he said.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla this week said "the presumption of death should be very strong already."

"In fact, I wouldn't even want to call them anymore missing sabungeros, but probably, 'dead sabungeros'... The probability of them coming out is not very high; very sad thing," he said.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/12/01/22/kidnapping-raps-filed-vs-2-men-seen-with-missing-sabungero



The family of missing “sabungero” Michael Bautista this month filed a complaint for kidnapping and serious illegal detention against 2 men last seen on video in his company: a certain Julie Patidongan alias Dondon and another yet to be named suspect.

Patidongan and the unnamed suspect were seen on a cellphone video first reported by ABS-CBN News accompanying a handcuffed Bautista outside a cockfighting arena in Laguna on the night of April 28, 2021, just before he went missing.

A witness and Bautista's brother both identified Patidongan as the manager of the AA-Cobra Farm in Brgy. Palasan in Santa Cruz, Laguna, the same area where the cockfighting arena is located.

The CIDG said more complaints will be filed soon against Patidongan and 7 security guards.

