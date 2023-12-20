PAF accepts Japan-made air surveillance radar system

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. leads the ceremonial acceptance of a Japanese-built air surveillance radar system to the Philippine Air Force at the Wallace Air Station in San Fernando City, La Union. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday accepted into service a Japanese-built air surveillance radar system for the early detection of intrusions into Philippine airspace.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. led the ceremonial acceptance and turnover at the Wallace Air Station in San Fernando City, La Union.

“This is a strategic location even since before because this is an exit point of our international airspace and an entry point to Philippine airspace, and it is naturally open to the [West Philippine Sea]. It is unobstructed. It affords us unobstructed vision,” Teodoro told reporters.

The air surveillance radar system is part of the PAF’s radar project with Japanese electronics firm Mitsubishi Electric Corp. amounting to P5.5 billion for four radar units—3 fixed radar units and a mobile radar unit.

The project also comes with radar support facilities: radar tower and radome, command and control building, communications infrastructure, electric power generator building, and housing for the mobile radar and its vehicles.

The project is under the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program. It is also part of the government’s efforts to further develop, enhance and sustain the country’s air and maritime domain awareness.

The air surveillance radar system can detect foreign vessels and aircraft at more than 300 nautical miles of instrumented range.

With the early detection of threats and intrusions within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, the PAF will be able to respond promptly to safeguard the country’s economic interests.

“Importante ito dahil makikita natin sa layo na 300 nautical miles ang intrusions sa ating airspace. Kaugnay ng iba pang systems, magkakaroon tayo ng iba pang klarong picture sa WPS at sa ibang lugar ng Pilipinas sa sea and air domains kung sino ang pumapasok sa ating EEZ at kung ano ito,” Teodoro explained.

The radar system marks the first finished equipment transfer from Japan.

“With the cooperation of all stakeholders from both countries, I am very delighted to witness the successful delivery of the first ASRS today,” Assistant Commissioner Osamu Nishiwaki of the Japan Ministry of Defense said in his speech during the ceremony.

“The Japan Air and Ground Self Defense Forces conducted the education for the PAF radar personnel between the contract and delivery. This has not only provided knowledge of radar, but also deepened the relationship between each service,” he added.

“The transfer of this radar system signifies that the Philippines now has a new eye towards its surrounding airspace with Japanese-made equipment, solidifying the evidence of our cooperation, contributing to peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Nishiwaki also emphasized that Japan will continue to support the modernization of the AFP.

The remaining three radar units are expected to be delivered to the Philippines within the next two years.