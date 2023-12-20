Muntinlupa court OKs De Lima's request to transfer custody of witnesses

Former Senator Leila De Lima greets supporters after presiding Muntinlupa RTC Judge Hon. Gener M. Gito granted her bail plea on November 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — A Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Wednesday granted the request of former Sen. Leila de Lima seeking to transfer the custody of some inmates who have recanted their earlier accusations against her.

Muntinlupa RTC branch 206 presiding judge Gener Gito also granted the prayer of De Lima that the Officer-In-Charge of the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro to produce the persons of German Agojo, Tomas Doniña, Jaime Patcho, Wu Tuan Yuan, Engelberto Durano, Jerry Pepino, and Hans Anton Tan before the Court at the earliest possible time.

The inmates were also asked to confirm the truthfulness of their claims provided in a letter, saying that their testimonies against De Lima were coerced.

The 7 earlier said they were threatened to become witnesses against De Lima and raised that their and their family's lives were compromised. They appealed to be transferred outside the Sablayan Prison and Penal

Farm in Occidental Mindoro.



In granting the manifestation filed, Gito ordered the immediate transfer of inmates to Minimum Security Compound of New Bilibid Prisons.

The concerned personnel of the NBP are ordered to secure the safety of the PDLs and also directed to file their compliance in relation to this Order of the Court.

