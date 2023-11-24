De Lima says cases fabricated as more witnesses seek to recant

Former senator Atty. Leila De Lima attends a hearing in Muntinlupa City on January 30, 2023. De Lima remains detained, awaiting rulings on charges of consipiracy to commit illegal drug trade. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former senator Leila de Lima on Friday said she is not surprised that more witnesses want to recant their statements on her drugs case now that ex-President Duterte is no longer in power.

"Perhaps they realized it was time for them to come out and speak the truth... there were few of them who recanted... this is but just a confirmation of what we have been saying all along," De Lima said on ANC.

"It shows these cases... are fabricated. These are bogus charges," she said.

The lawyer, also a former justice secretary, attributed this development to the "right environment" at present.

"Now with the chief instigator of the false accusations against me out of power, maybe they think it is the proper time to campaign and tell the people the truth about my innocence," she said.

The handling judge must still assess whether the new statement, as a result of the recantation of the earlier story, is credible.

If this is so, "it would mean a lot in the remaining case," she said.

Recantation is "not at all" considered in granting bail, according to De Lima.

"These recantations or intention to recant came subsequent to the grant of bail. This is now the period for the prosecution to file a formal offer of evidence and we would oppose or we would file a comment or opposition... and the court will rule thereon," she said.

Seven convicted witnesses against de Lima earlier wrote to Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito, expressing their intention to recant their statements in her last pending drug case.

The PDL-witnesses asked Judge Gito for permission to recant their testimonies and expressed their "sincerest apologies" to De Lima and her family.

They also asked that they be transferred from Sablayan to another facility.

De Lima was allowed to post bail last week after almost 7 years in detention.