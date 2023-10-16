2 more witnesses say they want to recant statement vs De Lima

Former Senator Leila De Lima shouts, “ipagdasal n'yo ako!” to her supporters as she exits from a scheduled court hearing on corruption charges at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on February 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MUNTINLUPA - In a letter they personally handed to former senator Leila De Lima, prosecution witnesses Rodolfo Magleo and Nonilo Arile expressed their intentions to recant their testimonies against her.

They said in their letter that they are bothered by their conscience and have been wanting to recant their testimonies since 2018.

Both Magleo and Arile has accused De Lima of receiving drug money from Bilibid who de Lima allegedly will use for campaign funds.

JUST IN: Nagbigay mismo ng sulat ang prosecution witnesses na sina Rodolfo Magleo at Nonilo Arile kay dating senador Leila de Lima na nagsasabing ire-recant umano nila ang kanilang mga testimonya.



May lima pa umanong testigo na nais mag-recant, ayon sa sulat. | via… pic.twitter.com/46ytUvDPI6 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 16, 2023

Atty. Dino De Leon, De Lima’s lawyer, read the letter of Magleo and Arile that said they do not want de Lima to be a victim of mistrial.

The two also requested to be transferred from Sablayan Penal Colony to New Bilibid Prison to Muntinlupa, stating threats to their lives which the court immediately granted.

"Ang sulat ay inabot mismo ni Rodolfo Magleo kay Senator Leila de Lima bago magumpisa yung hearing," said Atty. Filibon Tacardon.

"Dahil dito sa sulat na ito, kahit 'yung prosecution ay nag-desisyon na na huwag nang iprisinta si Rodolfo Magleo bilang isang testigo. Dahil sa aksyon ng prosecution, masasabi natin na nabawi na o binabawi na talaga ni Magleo at 'di na siya tetestigo laban kay Leila de Lima,” he added.

Tacardon called on other witnesses to come out and follow what other witnesses did.

“Sabihin na natin ang katotohanan, ilabas na natin. Tapusin na natin itong mahaba-habang pagkakakulong ni Senator Leila de Lima na nakabase lamang sa mga tinatawag nating trumped up charges o basurang mga akusasyon laban kay Senator Leila de Lima,” he said.

De Lima has been in detention for seven years. The bail petition still has a pending motion for reconsideration.

“Lahat naman sila nagsasabi na sila ay tinakot at sila ay bina-bother ng konsiyensya nila ... Maniwala naman tayo na ang tao, kahit papaano, may konsiyensya. Itong mga tao na ito ay lumalabas na at consistent po at sunud-sunod po silang mga witnesses na nagrerecant.” said De Leon.

Tacardon said they are seeing a pattern on the those witnesses who recant - all were coerced.

Ramoncito Ocampo of the prosecution said they too are surprised with the said letter.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no recantation yet, there is only an intention because before he will be presented in court there was already a manifestation... We leave it to the court because in this particular we all knew fully well that bail petition for bail was denied,” said Ocampo.

Another witness who were with Magleo, Jaime Patcho testified, Ocampo added.

Darwin Cañete, also from the prosecution, said Magleo's recantation is now irrelevant because they will not present him in the next hearing.

“I don’t think that’s relevant anymore because we are no longer presenting him there is nothing to recant,” said Cañete.

Magleo and Arile’s letter also states that there are five more witnesses who will recant their testimonies against De Lima.

RELATED VIDEO