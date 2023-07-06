Senator Leila DeLima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on May 12, 2023 after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — After former Senator Leila de Lima’s co-accused secured the inhibition of a Muntinlupa judge who denied their bail plea, it’s now the prosecution’s turn to ask for the inhibition of the new handling judge, citing his prior decision acquitting the former lawmaker.

State prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion for voluntary inhibition of Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara, presiding judge of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204.

Alcantara, in May, acquitted De Lima and co-accused Ronnie Dayan of the conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading charge on the ground of reasonable doubt, after the main witness, former Bureau of Corrections OIC Rafael Ragos, recanted his allegations that he personally delivered P10 million in drug money to De Lima’s residence in Parañaque in 2012.

Prosecutors said this ruling casts doubt on Alcantara’s impartiality.

“Having adversely decided against the People in the previous Criminal Case No. 17-165, the undersigned Panel of Prosecutors cannot help but be apprehensive that the Honorable Presiding Judge will carry over his perceptions to the instant case,” the motion said.

“Thus, to erase any doubt as to the impartiality of the Honorable Presiding Judge as well as to remove any impression that he will similarly decide on the instant case in favor of the accused, the prosecution most respectfully moves that the Honorable Presiding Judge voluntarily inhibit himself from hearing the instant case,” it added.

The motion invoked decided Supreme Court cases which ruled that the “slightest doubt on the actions of a judge, whether well ground or not” can be the basis for voluntary inhibition.

It also cited Section 1, Rule 137 of the Rules of Court which states: “A judge may, in the exercise of his sound discretion, disqualify himself from sitting in a case, for just or valid reasons other than those mentioned above.”

State prosecutors ask Muntinlupa RTC Br. 204 Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara to inhibit himself from handling ex-Sen. Leila de Lima's last drug case. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News State prosecutors ask Muntinlupa RTC Br. 204 Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara to inhibit himself from handling ex-Sen. Leila de Lima's last drug case. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News State prosecutors ask Muntinlupa RTC Br. 204 Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara to inhibit himself from handling ex-Sen. Leila de Lima's last drug case. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News State prosecutors ask Muntinlupa RTC Br. 204 Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara to inhibit himself from handling ex-Sen. Leila de Lima's last drug case. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

De Lima’s last drug case was raffled to Alcantara after the former handling judge, Romeo Buenaventura of Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256, inhibited from the case.

He had denied the former lawmaker’s bail petition on the ground that the evidence is strong.

It was De Lima’s 3 co-accused, Dayan, Joenel Sanchez and former BuCor chief Franklin Bucayu who asked Buenaventura to inhibit from the case after learning that his brother had assisted Dayan in executing an affidavit prior to a House hearing in 2016, which Dayan later recanted.

Dayan had claimed the late Rep. Reynaldo Umali, then-chair of the House Committee on Justice, coerced him to testify against De Lima.

It turned out Atty. Emmanuel Buenaventura, the judge’s brother, had acted as legal adviser to Umali.

Judge Buenaventura denied knowledge of his brother’s professional undertakings but recused from the case.

Should Alcantara inhibit, the case will be re-raffled for a second time this year.

De Lima has been detained since February 2017 on drug charges.

Two of the 3 drug charges have been dismissed.

