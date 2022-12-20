Home  >  News

CSC reminds gov't offices: Christmas parties, solicitations not mandatory

Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2022 05:32 PM

Civil Service Commissioner Atty. Aileen Lizada has issued a reminder to all government agencies that imposing Christmas parties and soliciting money from employees for Christmas events are prohibited.

Lizada said they have received some complaints in some government agencies where attendance and registration for Christmas parties are required from employees.

“The participation of a civil servant in a Christmas party should be voluntary in nature, more so if contributions are being requested. The same cannot be made mandatory,” she said.

