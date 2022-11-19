Gov't workers reminded: 'No gift policy' these holidays

MANILA — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) reminded all government officials and employees regarding the "no gift policy," especially this holiday season.

CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said that three laws prohibit the acceptance and/or asking of any government workers of gifts, services, and favors to the public.

Under Presidential Decree no. 46, "it is believed necessary to put more teeth to existing laws and regulations to wipe out all conceivable forms of graft and corruption in the public service, the members of which should not only be honest but above suspicion and reproach."

Republic Acts 6713 and 3019 prohibit "directly or indirectly requesting or receiving any gift, present, share, percentage, or benefit, for himself or for any other person, in connection with any contract or transaction between the Government and any other part, wherein the public officer in his official capacity has to intervene under the law."

Lizada reminded the agency's head to be an example to their employees.

Aside from receiving gifts, solicitation in any form is also prohibited.

"Sa mga heads of agencies be good examples wag po kayong magsosolicit kayo, 'yung division chief niyo magso-solicit lahat ay magso-solicit. Sabihan niyo ho sa baba na kung may magpadala ng regalo ay no gift policy kayo so wag na ho hirap mga tao, hirap mag negosyo at hirap mga operators wag na po dagdagan ang cause of doing business nila," she said.

"Gusto n'yo bang mapreso sa Pasko? When in government service 'yung ating pagseserbisyo walang kapalit we are servicing the public," Lizada added.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Internal Revenue also reminded their offices to "politely" decline all forms of gifts from taxpayers.

According to BIR Revenue Region 6 Director Jethro Sabariaga, newly appointed Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. instructed them that the no gift policy must be strictly observed all year round.

"Nagpaalala siya na sa nalalapit na Kapaskuhan na bawal tumanggap ng regalo o bawal mamasko sa ating mga taxpayer. Kasi nagkakaroon ng misimpression na nagiging kapalit 'yan ng serbisyong idinudulot natin," Sabariaga said.